What people at Tottenham are now saying about Ange Postecoglou’s team talks

Some at Tottenham Hotspur say Ange Postecoglou’s team talks are ‘the best they’ve ever heard’.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet claiming that his ability to deliver his tactical messages has impressed people at Spurs.

Postecoglou has got off to a flyer in North London and currently has Tottenham sitting second in the Premier League.

The Aussie boss has picked up three wins from his first four games in the league but did suffer a League Cup defeat at Fulham on penalties last month.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou has gained plenty of admirers just a few weeks into his tenure at Tottenham due to his style of football.

But he has also won over Spurs supporters with his charismatic personality. And it seems that Postecoglou has made quite the impression inside the club too.

What people at Tottenham have said about Postecoglou’s team talks

The Athletic reports that some at Tottenham have labelled Postecoglou’s team talks the ‘best they’ve ever heard’.

It’s noted that his ability to deliver tactical messages in clearly with authority has been commended.

Postecoglou is also said to be able to connect with his players on an emotional level when discussing certain aspects of their games.

The outlet claims Postecoglou’s team talks leave his Spurs players ‘extremely fired up’.

It’s no surprise to hear that Postecoglou delivers brilliant team talks at Tottenham.

There have been plenty of clips doing the rounds of the former Celtic man delivering inspiring messages at his former clubs.

Spurs certainly seem to have landed on the right man after several failed managerial appointments over the past four years.

Of course, it’s still early days in terms of Postecoglou’s tenure but he has rejuvenated Tottenham’s supporters and players so far.