What people around Arsenal are saying about Saka’s chances of facing Chelsea

Journalist James Olley has suggested that people around Arsenal seem to be quite confident that Bukayo Saka will be ready to play at least some part against Chelsea on Saturday.

Olley was speaking to ESPN as the Gunners prepare to return to Premier League action following the international break.

And of course, one of the major questions ahead of the game centres around whether Bukayo Saka will be ready to play a part against the Blues.

Saka came off during the early stages of Arsenal’s Champions League loss to Lens. And he was not involved against Manchester City days later. He also had to withdraw from the England squad after not recovering in time.

Arsenal confident Bukayo Saka will feature against Chelsea

Obviously, he has been able to rest up a little more. But it would be a massive boost for Mikel Arteta’s side if the 22-year-old was ready to feature against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

And Olley has suggested that there are positive noises coming from those behind the scenes at the Emirates.

“We don’t know if Saka’s going to play. Speaking to people around the club, they seem to be quite confident that he’s going to be involved, at least from the bench. I wouldn’t be surprised if he started the game,” he told ESPN.

Huge boost for the Gunners

Arsenal fans do not need reminding of what a massive lift it would be to have Saka back for the game, even if he comes off the bench.

The Gunners are in a phenomenal position in the league table. They are one of just two sides still unbeaten this season. And unlike this Tottenham side, they have already proved that they can challenge for the title.

They also cleared a huge hurdle by beating Manchester City before the break. That was a big moment – particularly as they were missing their talisman for the game.

Chelsea go into Saturday’s game with plenty of confidence off the back of some results themselves. So it is not going to be easy for Arteta’s men to go again.

So having Saka back involved could make a real difference as Arsenal look to their star players to potentially produce the piece of magic that gives them the three points against the Blues.