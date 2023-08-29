A source close to the Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur deal has described the negotiations between Daniel Levy and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The Independent has shared an update on Johnson’s possible move to Tottenham and it’s fair to say that negotiations have been testing.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly demanding around £50 million to sell the Welshman this summer and have already turned down two bids from Brentford.

Of course, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has earned the reputation of a tough negotiator over the years and the same can be said for Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

And it seems that negotiations between the two clubs over Johnson are set to be difficult, with neither side giving much away.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

What source close to Johnson deal is saying about Levy and Marianakis

The Independent reports that talks over Johnson has been ‘hugely frustrating’ so far.

It’s noted that very little common ground has been found in talks led by Levy and Marinakis.

One source said: “Imagine trying to get a deal done between those two.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Both Levy and Marinakis will be looking to get the best deals for their club, but they don’t have long to thrash out a move.

The transfer window closes on Friday and Spurs are keen to snap up Johnson before the deadline.

It’s difficult to see Tottenham matching Forest’s valuation of £50 million, but both Levy and Marinakis may have to find some middle ground.

There have been suggestions that Spurs could involve players as part of a deal to move to the City Ground.

But with Johnson keen on a switch to Spurs, the two clubs will have to resolve the negotiations sooner rather than later.