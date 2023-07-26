What one potential Leeds manager said about Brenden Aaronson during his job interview

A potential Leeds United manager mentioned that Brenden Aaronson would be crucial in his plans for promotion back to the Premier League.

That’s according to The Atheltic who revealed that the American’s name was mentioned in the interview when trying to secure the Leeds job.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

22-year-old Aaronson has since departed Leeds on loan to Union Berlin for the season.

The report explained that Aaronson had already signalled his desire to seek a new challenge after a difficult season.

Leeds United were set on keeping Aaronson for their upcoming promotion push but the USMNT midfielder felt he needed to move.

Of course, Union Berlin will be playing in the Champions League this season so that goes some way to explaining the decision.

Leeds fans will be disappointed nonetheless to see the £24.7m man depart the club this summer.

Their rebuild under new manager Daniel Farke has already seen significant changes will several high-profile players departing.

In terms of incomings, Ethan Ampadu will seemingly be a big boost as he finally departs Chelsea permanently.

And whilst there’s little else in the way of incomings just yet, Leeds fans may be most pleased about those stars who look to be staying.

24-year-old Luis Sinisterra is an excellent player and seemingly has no business playing in the Championship.

Potential Leeds manager thought Aaronson was crucial for promotion

Whilst Leeds could have benefitted from Aaronson this season, there’s still plenty of talent around.

Daniel James and Joe Gelhardt have both returned from their loans, two very exciting players for this division.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Crysencio Summerville is getting better by the game, Georginio Rutter will get a chance to show his ability, there’s a lot to be positive about.

Much like the mentioned Sinisterra, there’s also good reason to suggest Wilfried Gnoto does not belong at this level either.

The Italian was exceptional in the Premier League at times last season and it’s still a mystery why Sam Allardyce didn’t use him more.

If Gnoto is still a Leeds United player when the window closes then it will be a huge coup.

Whilst Daniel Farke may not have hinged his job interview on Brenden Aaronson, as another candidate did, there will be players he too sees as crucial.

And you wouldn’t be too surprised if they are one of the names already mentioned.