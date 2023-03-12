What Oleksandr Zinchenko was spotted doing in front of the Arsenal away end straight after full-time today











Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was spotted joining in with the Mikel Arteta chant in front of the away end at Craven Cottage today.

The Gunners put in yet another convincing display away from home today as they thrashed Fulham 3-0.

Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring with a well-taken header, before Gabriel Martinelli doubled their lead with a rare goal with his head.

Martin Odegaard produced an excellent finish before half-time and Arteta’s men cruised to a comfortable victory.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Leandro Trossard as the Belgian became the first player in Premier League history to provide a hat-trick of assists in the first-half of an away game.

It was a massive win for Arsenal in their hunt for the title and Zinchenko was spotted celebrating with the fans at full-time.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Zinchenko joins in with Mikel Arteta chant

Zinchenko can be seen attempting to sing along to the ‘We’ve got Super Mik Arteta’ chant in front of the away end during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game.

The Ukrainian star may need to sharpen up on the lyrics, but Arsenal fans will absolutely love to see that from him.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Zinchenko put in another brilliant display today as he dictated the game from his inverted left-back role.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation for the Gunners and it’s easy to see why he’s quickly become a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta will be delighted with the start his side made today after they made things difficult for themselves last weekend.

The Gunners have now restored their five point lead at the top of the table and responded perfectly to Manchester City beating Crystal Palace yesterday.

