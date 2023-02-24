What Norway's players have been doing to Arsenal's Martin Odegaard in their WhatsApp group recently











The Norway squad are enjoying winding up Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland about the Premier League title race.

Norway did not qualify for the World Cup but they have in their ranks two of the main protagonists in the race for the league.

The pair recently went head to head twice, with City and Haaland coming out on top both times, first in the FA Cup and then the Premier League.

And writing in his weekly Reading The Game column for The Independent, journalist Miguel Delaney says their international teammates are enjoying winding them both up about it.

Norway squad winding Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland up about title race

He wrote: “There is a new front in the title race; the Norwegian international squad’s WhatsApp group.

“Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard naturally lead the group, but this has offered a rare case where the rest are able to wind those two up about how the title race is going.

“It is all in good nature, of course, but both are capable of barbs.”

Odegaard has been an exemplary choice of captain for Arsenal and leads the team in Mikel Arteta’s image on the pitch.

He has been so influential for Arsenal, who landed a huge psychological blow last weekend, beating Aston Villa late on before City were pegged back at Nottingham Forest just hours later.

The pair are of course close friends and the jokes are unsurprisingly flying between them and their international teammates, but only one can come out on top in the battle for their first Premier League title win.