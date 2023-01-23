The three words Mikel Arteta was shouting at Bukayo Saka after running on the pitch at full-time yesterday











Arsenal saw off Manchester United yesterday, winning 3-2 as Bukayo Saka once again showed himself to be a world class player.

Saka scored the crucial second goal and was a menace all evening on the wing. The Gunners star has emerged as one of the Premier League’s biggest stars and after an impressive World Cup, has continued his fine form.

Of course, Mikel Arteta loves having Saka in his XI. The Gunners boss has worked wonders to get the best out of Saka and everyone else, and he clearly shares a close bond with the younger players.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

An element of that bond was on display at full-time as well yesterday. Spotted on Sky Sports at full-time and on a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, Arteta can be seen approaching Saka before mouthing a short statement in his direction.

That short statement from Arteta was ‘I told you, I told you’ as he went to congratulate Saka.

That had Arsenal fans speculating on what he meant. The most obvious answer was something along the lines of Saka shooting from distance. His long-range strike beat David De Gea in the bottom corner.

Others believed it could be Arteta saying he told Saka they’d beat United. While others went further and suggested it meant he told Saka that they could win the title.

TBR’s View: Arteta must have encouraged Saka to shoot

It’s always nice to see little clips like this between manager and player. The most obvious assumption is that Arteta had given Saka some advice on how to score and beat De Gea. Whether that was by shooting from distance or going for that particular corner, we don’t know.

One thing is for sure though and that is Saka is a top player in this league now. There are few better in wide areas and the scary thing is, he’s only going to get even better.