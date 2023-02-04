What Mikel Arteta told Arsenal players after losing to Everton











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed what he told his players right after their defeat against Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Gunners have been the best team in the country this season, but their performance today was nowhere near the level they’ve shown since the start of the campaign.

It really is a disappointing result for Arsenal, but Arteta is not upset with his players at all.

What Mikel Arteta told Arsenal players after Everton defeat

Arsenal actually started the game today fairly well, but after the first 15 minutes, they just lost control.

Everton grew into the game and performed brilliantly. They pushed Arsenal back for a considerable period of time and just did not allow them to get going.

Not a lot changed in the second half either, even though the Gunners tried to push for an opener. The Toffees remained strong defensively and dangerous every time they tried to hit them on the counter-attack.

As Sean Dyche would’ve probably dreamt last night, his side got the winner from a set piece, and he will surely be delighted with his players’ performances today.

Arteta, on the other hand, has every reason to be upset and angry, but the Arsenal boss came out and claimed on BT Sport that he’s actually more proud of his players now than he was a few weeks and months ago.

Revealing the conversation in the dressing room immediately after the game, Arteta said: “What I told them was, today, I love them much more than a week ago, a month ago and six months ago.

“It’s easy to be next to someone when they’re winning & playing well. Now is the moment we have to be next to them – they deserve it, they fully deserve it. I’m so proud to coach these players.”

TBR View

A very frustrating day in the office for Arteta and Arsenal, but they have to move on quickly.

The Gunners are still five points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table having played the same number of games. It’s still very much in their hands, and they’ll be hoping for a bit of help from their neighbours next door tomorrow.

Manchester City take on Tottenham in the big game on Sunday. A win for Pep Guardiola’s side will see them close the gap to just two points – albeit having played a game more.

That will put Arsenal under a lot of pressure ahead of their next game, which is against Brentford at the Emirates next Saturday.

