What Mauricio Pochettino said before Tottenham played Chelsea in 2017 is now very interesting











Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly nearing a move to Chelsea and his comments before the two clubs clashed in the FA Cup semi-final back in 2017 are now very interesting.

Tottenham are searching for yet another new permanent manager after Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

Cristian Stellini was handed the reins, but he was also dismissed following the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United over the weekend.

Spurs fans have called for the return of Mauricio Pochettino in their recent home games, but he is seemingly nearing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, Pochettino is a fan-favourite at Tottenham after his brilliant spell in north London.

The Argentine had Spurs battling for the Premier League title for a couple of seasons and even reached a Champions League final in 2019.

But as he nears a move to the west side of London, his comments on Chelsea nearly six years ago are now interesting to say the least.

What Pochettino said before Tottenham played Chelsea in 2017

Spurs were preparing to face off against the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final back in April 2017 and Pochettino appeared to take aim at their rivals’ spending habits.

“I think our answer [to losing in 2015, as well as seeing Chelsea end Spurs’ title hopes last season] is fantastic,” Pochettino said.

“If you analyse where we came from, it’s a fantastic time for Tottenham. Tottenham is not building in an artificial way.

“It is not about putting in money, money, money and build a fantastic team. Tottenham is genuine, a very natural process, and it is so exciting because it is unique in the world.” as quoted by the Guardian.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Pochettino was lauded for the work he did at Spurs as he transformed them into a top side on a modest budget.

Of course, money won’t be an issue if he does seal a move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea’s owner Todd Boehly already showing he is willing to spend big.

The 51-year-old manager was clearly proud of the work he and Tottenham had done six years ago, but he looks set to join their London rivals now.

Tottenham fans will undoubtedly be disappointed if Pochettino completes the move to Chelsea as expected. And it will be interesting to see how he fares given his strong links to Spurs.

Show all