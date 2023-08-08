What Martin Odegaard did to Julian Alvarez after skinning him on Sunday

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard caught attention in Sunday’s FA Community Shield after leaving Julian Alvarez in a heap.

Odegaard skinned Alvarez with a turn and proceeded to give him a pat on the back moments later as he returned to his feet.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The ridiculously good piece of skill can be seen in a fan video uploaded to X.

Martin Odegaard was one of a number of Arsenal players that really impressed in their late win at Wembley.

Arsenal of course secured the Community Shield after winning the penalty shoot-out right after normal-time.

And whilst these competitions may be a bit of a formality for the likes of Manchester City, it could be a timely confidence boost for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side came up slightly short in their title push last season and will hope to better it thus.

Arsenal of course start their league campaign on Saturday at home to Nottingham Forest.

Odegaard will surely be happy if he can put on an Arsenal display similar to the one that left Alvarez in a heap.

And whilst Arsenal have fared well in pre-season, the real work will begin now.

Arsenal’s Odegaard has caught a lot of attention for his silky turn away from Alvarez

One of the understated challenges Arsenal face this season is the loss of Granit Xhaka.

Whilst he has been adequately replaced on the pitch, it’s a much bigger task to do so in the dressing room.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Xhaka had a huge presence at the club and was an unofficial captain alongside Odegaard.

Enter, Declan Rice.

Whilst Rice looks to be Xhaka’s obvious replacement on the pitch, he could well be on his way to doing it in the leadership room too.

Rice was of course a key figure at West Ham – one that is proving very tough to replace.

And whilst Rice may not replicate Odegaard’s moments of skill like Alvarez suffered, he will hope to support his captain in leadership.

Arsenal have a very strong squad heading into the new season and it’ll be fascinating to see how the campagin unfolds.