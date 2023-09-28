What Martin Odegaard did at full time after Arsenal beat Brentford last night

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has now caught the attention of fans for what he did at full-time after the Brentford win last night.

As usual, Arsenal’s players headed towards the away end to pay tribute to their travelling fans.

And Odegaard could be seen pushing Mohamed Elneny in front of the Arsenal fans in order for the Egyptian to get a huge applause on his return.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Moreover, Odegaard then grabbed youngster Charles Sagoe Jr in order to make sure he also received recognition on a huge night for him.

And if that wasn’t enough, Odegaard then finished off by giving his shirt to a fan.

The Norwegian being a class act as always.

It turned out to be a good night all round for Arsenal who got the job done in difficult circumstances.

Mikel Arteta’s side was heavily rotated, but the win was a testament to Arsenal’s improved squad depth.

Being able to call on the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe when rotating is a huge credit to the strength of the side.

Odegaard was elated when Elneny made his Arsenal return at Brentford

All of those three impressed on the night along with the likes of Jorginho and Reiss Nelson.

And it’ll certainly be interesting to see who plays alongside Odegaard as Arsenal travel to Bournemouth following the Brentford win.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tomiyasu must be making a serious case for a start after his heroics, something that could also be said for Jakub Kiwior.

Mikel Arteta now has three tricky fixtures to navigate before the October international break.

After their trip to Bournemouth, The Gunners will travel to Lens before they return to face Manchester City.

And Arsenal’s win against Brentford will be a huge boost for Odegaard and his teammates ahead of these crucial games.

Of course, all eyes are already leaning towards that fateful tie with Pep Guardiola’s side.