What Marcelo Bielsa has now told friends about coming back to the Premier League after Leeds sacking











Marcelo Bielsa has told friends he is open to a Premier League return to manage a club other than Leeds United.

The Athletic report it had previously been assumed he would not take charge of another English club after his Elland Road exit.

But Bournemouth genuinely thought they had a chance of getting Bielsa back in November, before they gave Gary O’Neil the job permanently.

And Everton also had talks with Bielsa, but he wanted to take the Under-21 squad for the rest of the season before taking over in the summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Leeds’ own managerial search to replace Bielsa’s successor Jesse Marsch has hardly been a smooth process, and the Argentine’s name was mentioned at timed during that.

It never seemed a serious link, however, and the Whites have now turned to Javi Gracia until at least the end of the current season.

Bielsa’s failure to take over at Bournemouth or Everton does not seem to be out of any affection for Leeds, or an unwillingness to manage anyone else in the same league as them.

The report says Bielsa has no appetite for a quiet life or retirement and he still feels he has plenty to give as a coach at the top level.

It will be fascinating to see where he pitches up next, and he seems far more likely to take over a new job in the summer when he has a pre-season to get his methods across.

Meanwhile, Leeds have never truly recovered from his departure, and they will hope that Gracia can be the man to preserve their Premier League status with his more pragmatic style of play.