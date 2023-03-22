What Manchester United were told when asking some at Chelsea about Conte











A report has now shared what figures at Manchester United were told when they asked some at Chelsea about what Antonio Conte was like to work with while they were considering the Tottenham Hotspur boss themselves some time ago.

It appears that Spurs will soon start a search for their next manager. The Athletic reports that Antonio Conte is now expected to leave the club in the wake of his stunning press conference at the weekend.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It is sad that it has come to this. Conte appeared to have the potential to take Tottenham back into the title picture in the Premier League. He has a track record for making an immediate impact.

What Manchester United were told about Antonio Conte

But few can say that they were not prepared for how the Italian’s tenure was likely to end at some stage.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

As noted by The Athletic, Conte has a reputation for being volatile. And it seems that that reputation helped prompt Manchester United to steer clear when they were considering the 53-year-old.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils made contact with some at Chelsea to ask about working with Conte. And the response was alarming, with some suggesting that he was harder work than Jose Mourinho.

Of course, Manchester United could relate to that. But Tottenham would have also had an idea of what that meant, having appointed the Portuguese previously too.

That may not come as a big surprise. Perhaps this is a little unfair, but it does not appear that you appoint Antonio Conte if you want to gradually build a side which grows consistently for years.

So of course, he will be more demanding than most.

That is fine – for a while – if he delivers success. But he has been unable to really do that at Tottenham.

It would definitely be harsh to place all the blame on Conte. But he has to take some responsibility.

And if another club reaches out to some at Spurs to learn about what you get when you appoint Antonio Conte, perhaps it should not be a shock if the response is not overwhelmingly positive.