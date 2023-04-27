What Manchester United fans were chanting about Tottenham's Harry Kane tonight











Manchester United fans were chanting about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the Premier League match in North London tonight.

The Spurs forward looked somewhat frustrated as he struggled to get the ball in the first half. On countless occasions he dropped back to try and get involved.

Kane is the club record goalscorer at Tottenham. His future is in doubt as he is still yet to win a trophy in his career.

With the forward 29 years old and his contract expiring in June 2024, many believe he could leave in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United fans chant about Tottenham forward Harry Kane

Rumours have linked Kane to a few clubs, including Manchester United. The Red Devils desperately need a world class forward to battle for the title again.

Manchester United fans were making themselves heard during the match and you could distinctively hear one of their chants aimed at Kane.

The away support were loudly chanting: “Harry Kane, we’ll see you in June” around the 35th minute of the match being telivised on BT Sport (27/04/2023).

This chant continued for a good few minutes. With Spurs also losing, the home crowd were not able to drown out the Manchester United chants.

With Spurs 2-0 down at halftime, Kane will probably be pondering a move in the summer. The club look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League this season and haven’t won a trophy since 2008.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

