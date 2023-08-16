West Ham star Michail Antonio has revealed what Lucas Paqueta told him about Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison following what happened last season.

Antonio and Callum Wilson host a podcast on BBC Sport, and an incident that occurred last term really angered Richarlison, who hit back at the duo on social media.

Antonio has now revealed his conversation about Richarlison with Paqueta at West Ham.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

What Lucas Paqueta said to Michail Antonio about Tottenham’s Richarlison

Richarlison had a really difficult debut season for Tottenham.

There was a running joke that the Brazilian had taken his shirt off to celebrate more times than he had actually scored goals in the Premier League.

Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio made a similar joke on the Footballer’s Football podcast, and Richarlison, who watched it, was far from happy with the duo.

The Tottenham man clapped back at Antonio and Wilson with a message on social media saying: “How many goals do both have [at] the World Cup?”

Antonio and Wilson realised they probably had gone a bit too far with their jokes. The West Ham man apparently then went up to Lucas Paqueta, who is Richarlison’s international teammate, to ask why the Spurs forward is blowing things out of proportion.

Paqueta is said to have claimed Richarlison is not happy and has decided not to shake Antonio’s hand the next time they play each other.

Antonio said on his podcast: “I’ve gone to Lucas Paqueta, obviously they play with each other, I went: ‘What is wrong with your boy? It’s a bit of banter! I don’t understand why he is taking it so personally to the stage where his manager has to talk’.

“Lucas is like: ‘That’s just how he is Mikey. I told him that’s how you are but he said: ‘No, no, no. When we play against them, I’m not going to shake his hand!”

“I was like bro, it was bants!”

Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images

TBR View:

Richarlison is definitely the sort of player who would hold things like these against you.

The Brazilian appears to be a fun guy around his teammates, but he can be extremely annoying when you’re the opponent, and Antonio could learn that the hard way when the two sides meet next.

The West Ham man’s joke clearly struck a nerve and it’s understandable why considering it was such a difficult debut season for Richarlison at Tottenham.

However, it was only a joke, and the Brazilian should just let it go now.