What Lucas Moura was spotted doing to Tottenham new boy Pedro Porro right before kick-off yesterday











Football.London reports that Lucas Moura was spotted joining in with Pedro Porro’s introduction to the Tottenham Hotspur fans yesterday.

Antonio Conte finally got his man on deadline day as Spurs managed to wrap up a deal to bring Porro to north London from Sporting Lisbon.

The Spaniard may have been hoping to make his Tottenham debut against Manchester City yesterday, but he was named amongst the substitutes as Emerson Royal got the nod.

The 23-year-old didn’t manage to get on the pitch during Spurs’ 1-0 win over the Premier League champions, mainly due to Emerson’s brilliant display.

But he was introduced to the Tottenham faithful before kick-off, alongside Arnaut Danjuma, and Moura was clearly keen to get in on the act.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

What Moura was spotted doing before kick-off

Football.London reports that Porro and Danjuma received a brilliant reception from the Tottenham fans yesterday.

And Moura decided to get involved while he was warming up on the pitch.

The Brazilian missed out on the matchday squad but he joined the duo in applauding the Spurs fans on the touchline, the outlet notes.

Fraser Forster apparently saw the funny side of it as he gave Moura a slap on the back as he left the pitch to head back to the dressing room.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Many Spurs fans were left frustrated when Porro was named amongst the substitutes, but Emerson certainly proved that he was up to the task yesterday.

The Brazilian has plenty of faults in the final third but he is clearly well-suited to a match where Tottenham take a backs against the wall approach.

Porro will undoubtedly get his opportunity over the coming weeks, especially as Spurs will need his creativity down the right-hand side.

Moura will be hoping to force his way back into the matchday squad, with Antonio Conte having a fully-fit team to choose from for the first time this season.

Show all