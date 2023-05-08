What Leeds insiders really think about Brenden Aaronson since he signed











Leeds might be struggling in terms of the relegation battle but there are some nice words at least for new signing, Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson was signed by Leeds in 2022 for around £23m. Despite the Whites having a poor season on the whole, Aaronson has shown good energy and at times, glimpses of his quality.

Of course, if they go down, it matters little and Aaronson will likely be one of the players Leeds sell.

But behind the scenes, it seems that losing Aaronson wouldn’t go down too well. According to The Athletic, the USA international is hugely popular.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Hard working

Citing their own information on Aaronson, The Athletic writes positively about the midfielder.

“Aaronson has shown glimpses of skill and nobody behind the scenes at Leeds has anything but warm words for a young player who one staff member described as the “ideal son-in-law”, adding that he stays after training every day to rehearse set pieces and finishing.

“The staff member added, however, that the emotional toll of the season has weighed heavily on his shoulders and he has, at times, overthought matters as confidence ebbed away from his play.”

Aaronson has just the one Premier League goal to his name this season despite some good displays. He’ll be hoping to add to that in the final few games. And if he does, it could be one Leeds’ biggest ever goals.

TBR’s View: Aaronson can be a star somewhere

Whether that’s in the Premier League or Championship with Leeds, or somewhere else, there is definitely something about Brenden Aaronson.

He has good enegy, good pace, and when he’s on it, looks a real threat. His versatility also makes him an ideal player and you’d assume he’ll be useful for Sam Allardyce in these final few games.

Aaronson will star for someone, somewhere. Leeds fans, then, will be hoping it is for them and in the top flight.