Arsenal have been linked with Napoli superstar Kvicha Kvaratskhelia for a number of months now.

For instance, 90Min reported back in January that the Gunners hold an interest in the Georgia international.

Speculation has intensified more recently too, with FT claiming Arsenal want to sign Kvaratskhelia this summer.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The report claims the Gunners’ chances of landing him have been boosted an off-the field- appointment at Napoli.

Arsenal apparently have a pre-esisting relationship with Mauro Meluso, their new sporting director.

The report noted how Meluso reportedly recommended Jakub Kiwior to Edu and Mikel Arteta.

However, Il Mattino has now poured cold water on speculation linking Kvaratskhelia with Arsenal.

The Italian outlet claims that the 22-year-old is ‘annoyed by the new whispers that speak of Arsenal’.

Basically, Kvaratskhelia doesn’t want to go anywhere, according to the report.

He apparently had a similar reaction when learning about links to Newcastle United.

Kvaratskhelia ‘didn’t falter when he learned of Newcastle and the interest of the English club owned by the PIF.’

Put simply, ‘for Napoli he is untouchable, he always has been.

‘For everyone, the answer will be that he is non-transferable.’

Our view

I mean, it’s fair enough really. Napoli have given Kvaratskhelia his big break, and he has helped them to the Serie A title.

Next season, the Partenopei will fancy their chances of retaining the Scudetto and also shine in the Champions League.

Why would Kvaratskhelia want to leave, when he has the potential to become their biggest star since Maradona?

Obviously Arsenal would be a great shout for him if he wanted to leave. They’re on a major upward trajectory.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

At the same time, he doesn’t seem to be wanting to go anywhere else.

Described by Jamie Carragher as ‘the most exciting player in Europe’, Kvaratskhelia is a perfect blend of pace, skill, directness and end product.

There’s no doubt he’ll continue to light up European football. He certainly has what it takes to have a Messi or Ronaldo-like impact on the game as he heads into his prime.