What Konstantinos Mavropanos’ former manager said about him in training back in 2021 will be of interest to West Ham United fans.

West Ham officially wrapped up the signing of Mavropanos from Stuttgart yesterday as David Moyes moved to bolster his backline.

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga over the past three seasons. The Greek defender initially joined Stuttgart on loan from Arsenal back in 2020 and eventually made his move permanent last summer.

It’s fair to say that West Ham fans may be unsure what to expect from Mavropanos after the defender made just seven appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal.

But his former manager at Stuttgart, Pelegrino Matarazzo, previously gave a glowing reference to his performances in training.

Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Matarazzo on Mavropanos

As quoted by The Athletic, Matarazzo described Mavropanos as a ‘gladiator’ back in 2021.

“He’s our gladiator,” the former Stuttgart boss said. “He’s a monster in terms of physique. And when he makes a mistake, he hums around some Greek swear words.

“I like that. He’s just a tough dog. He always shows in training that he can produce magic.

“He’s got heart, energy and determination. We need guys like him.”

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

West Ham were in desperate need of another option at centre-back and Mavropanos seems to have the right attitude to succeed in East London.

He will also arrive with some Premier League experience under his belt already, which should help him adjust more quickly.

Of course, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma have struck up a brilliant partnership under Moyes so the Greek defender will have work cut out to force his way into the side.

But judging by his former manager’s comments, it seems as if Mavropanos will be more than up for the fight.