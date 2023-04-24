What Julian Nagelsmann's representatives have now told Spurs











The representatives of Julian Nagelsmann have reached out to Tottenham Hotspur to indicate that they are ready to restart talks over the German becoming their new manager.

That is according to a report from 90min, who suggest that the 35-year-old wants to hold talks with Daniel Levy to discuss the club’s vision for the future.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Spurs’ managerial search is right back under the microscope after what happened on Sunday. Any hope that Cristian Stellini could steady the ship until the summer has evaporated entirely. He has not even been able to see out the season.

Nagelsmann keen to restart manager talks with Tottenham

The Tottenham hierarchy need to get the next appointment right. Spurs have absolutely moved backwards over the last few years. And they risk being left behind by the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

For many, Julian Nagelsmann is an ideal candidate. And it seems that he has not been put off by the problems Spurs are currently enduring.

According to a report from 90min, Nagelsmann is ready to reopen talks with Tottenham after discussions with Chelsea broke down.

Appointing Nagelsmann after what happened at St James’ Park would feel like a huge coup for Spurs. They must have feared that a host of top-level managers would rule themselves out.

If Daniel Levy has any sense, he will surely promise to wholeheartedly back Nagelsmann to make sure he comes in. This is too good an opportunity for Tottenham to walk away from.

Nagelsmann appears to be someone who could turn Tottenham back around if he is properly backed.

If Spurs do not bring him in, they really need to have something special in mind.

Nagelsmann is clearly giving the club every opportunity to impress him.