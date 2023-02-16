What Josh Kroenke was spotted doing last night straight after Arsenal lost to Manchester City











Josh Kroenke was in attendance as Arsenal took on Manchester City in the biggest Premier League clash of the season last night.

The Gunners went down 3-1 as City took over in the second half, landing a major blow in the chase for the title.

The Evening Standard’s Simon Collings tweeted after the game that Kroenke went into the dressing room after the defeat.

The challenge for Arsenal now is to stay together during this run of patchy form, because the pressure is only going to get more intense from here.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Josh Kroenke went into Arsenal dressing room after Manchester City loss

It is now one point from their past three Premier League games and the Europa League will soon kick back in, providing more fixture congestion.

Mikel Arteta may decide to rotate his squad in European competition, and he did bolster his options in the January window.

But the focus has to be on the Premier League and getting back to the form which saw Arsenal pick up 50 points from the first half of this season.

Josh Kroenke here for tonight’s game. Been in the Arsenal dressing room after match. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) February 15, 2023

It would be interesting to know what Kroenke said last night but it is clear from the Arsenal: All or Nothing documentary on Amazon that he fully supports Arteta.

The Spaniard has guided Arsenal to a season which has exceeded pre-season expectations so far and the business end of the campaign could see them win a first title since 2004.

Arsenal have been more united this season than they have at any previous stage since the move to the Emirates Stadium and that unity is needed now more than ever.