Josh Kroenke visited Mikel Arteta straight after Arsenal’s title hopes were ended by Brighton yesterday.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, who claim that Arsenal’s owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), still have faith in the Gunners boss.

Arsenal were on the receiving end of a crushing 3-0 loss at home to Brighton yesterday after they were outplayed during the second-half.

While it is still mathematically possible for the Gunners to be crowned Premier League champions, it would require Manchester City failing to pick up a win in their final three games.

Mikel Arteta’s men have enjoyed an exceptional campaign where they have exceeded all expectations. And it seems that co-chair, Josh Kroenke, decided to pay Arteta a visit after yesterday’s crushing defeat.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Kroenke visited Arteta after Brighton defeat

The Evening Standard reports that Kroenke visited Arteta after the final whistle yesterday alongside LA Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The outlet notes that McVay went through similar struggles with the Rams under KSE’s ownership in the NFL, where he led them to a Super Bowl final but ultimately fell short.

But KSE backed McVay in the market thereafter and the head coach guided them to a Super Bowl title in 2021.

Of course, Arsenal fans will be hopeful of a similar reaction from the owners following this season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Not many expected the Gunners to be battling it out with Manchester City come the end of the campaign. But they ultimately fell short due to a lack of depth and know-how.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will be hoping to build a title-winning squad after coming so close this time, and they are only a few players short.

Arteta’s side struggled to deal with injuries to the likes of William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while they also lacked options in midfield.

It seems that KSE are fully behind Arteta though and Arsenal fans will be hoping the ownership group continue to back the Spaniard moving forward.

