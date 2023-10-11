What James Maddison has just done in England training

Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison has already been causing a stir in England training over the international break this week.

Along with his other England teammates, Maddison was taking part in a shooting drill in training.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

And the Spurs midfielder was seen putting a quite brilliant finish past Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.

Maddison used his trademark technique to dispatch the ball in the top corner leaving Ramsdale no chance.

At which point Maddison then asked the England camera crew: “Did you get that?”

England shared the video on X and confirmed to the Tottenham man that they did capture the moment.

Training aside, Maddison does have a big opportunity whilst away with Gareth Southgate’s side this week.

England have two fixtures: a friendly against Australia on Friday and a qualifier against Italy next Tuesday.

And Maddison will now be hoping to convince his England manager to take heed of his Tottenham form.

The 26-year-old is yet to make a lasting impression on the international stage – something he’ll hope will change soon.

Maddison’s Tottenham form deserves a start for England

Of course, Maddison does have a ton of excellent competition with England.

The midfielder would be starting for almost any team in world football, and yet could still miss out on the XI for his country.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham has been playing in an advanced role behind Harry Kane of late, a position that would be well suited to Maddison.

And with the Real Madrid man in scintillating form he’s unlikely to be displaced.

Therefore, Maddison’s best chance may come on the wing over the break, especially given Bukayo Saka is missing.

Of course, Maddison will still be competing with the likes of Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford and Jarrod Bowen in those positions.

It’s a tough task.

But if Maddison’s Tottenham form is anything to judge by, he is ready to take a leading role for England.