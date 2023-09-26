What James Maddison did on Sunday after Arsenal fan threw bottle at him has just emerged

Tottenham Hotspur played out a very creditable 2-2 draw at Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League encounter at the Emirates.

Spurs fell behind in the 26th minute through a Cristian Romero own goal, but Son Heung-min netted three minutes before the break.

Arsenal then scored again on 54 minutes, Bukayo Saka converting a penalty, but Son restored parity shortly after the restart.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The game ended with four goals split between the two bitter rivals, who both took a share of the spoils.

As is often the case with North London derbies, it was an exciting and at times fiery encounter.

Tottenham’s YouTube channel has now posted a Matchday Uncut video, which includes a funny moment involving James Maddison around six minutes in.

After the 26-year-old assisted Son for Spurs’ first, he could be seen facing the Arsenal fans as he made his way towards his celebrating teammates.

After a bottle came his way, landing towards his feet, Maddison seems to exaggerate his steps before turning to face the crowd – while seemingly smiling – once again.

Was the Tottenham man ‘giving it’ to the Arsenal supporters? If he was, that sort of thing would obviously go down well with the Spurs faithful.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Our view

Maddison has been a superb signing for Spurs, with an impressive two goals and four assists from his first six league outings.

Tottenham as a whole look much reinvigorated following Ange Postecoglou’s arrival, and he certainly passed the test, leaving N5 with a point.

Up next for Spurs is Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.