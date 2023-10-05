What Jamaal Lascelles did at full time against PSG last night

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles was quick to seek a rare opportunity after his side faced PSG in the Champions League last night.

Lascelles was talking after the game via Football Daily and said he quickly sought the shirt of PSG’s Marquinhos.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The interviewer mentioned that Kieran Trippier had been quick to secure the shirt of Kylian Mbappe for his son.

However, the Newcastle captain wasn’t too keen to get friendly with the forward anyway.

Lascelles said: “I got Marquinhos, so that’s not far off Mbappe, I’ll take that.

“I didn’t even want to talk to him [Mbappe], the only talking he was going to get was something aggressive.

“But no, to play against players like that is crazy really, and credit to everyone involved tonight.

“Done a great job and we’re halfway there.”

And the Newcastle captain also deserves a ton of credit for his display.

Lascelles has barely featured for Newcastle since Sven Botman and Fabian Schar formed their partnership and yet didn’t show any signs of rust against PSG.

Lascelles was flawless against PSG for Newcastle

Eddie Howe’s squad was always going to face a big test this season, and it looks like they are up to it.

Sean Longstaff was a standout performer as well and it would have been extremely satisfying for Howe to see some of his squad players leading the way.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Lascelles has settled for a lesser role at Newcastle, such has been the team’s progression, but he looked at home against PSG.

Although Lascelles isn’t currently in consideration, Newcastle fans may have been disappointed to see a few more of their players not included in the England squad today.

Anthony Gordon had a strong claim alongside Longstaff.

Two players who could be very useful options for Gareth Southgate.

Nonetheless, it will mean that Howe’s players can use the break to recover well for the intense schedule incoming.