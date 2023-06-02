‘What I’ve heard’: Journalist says ‘brilliant’ manager has had his head turned by Tottenham











Those within Celtic believe that Ange Postecoglou’s head has been turned by Tottenham.

That is according to Tom Roddy who was speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast about the Australian manager.

The 57-year-old has been strongly linked to Spurs in recent days, and according to Roddy, Postecoglou’s mind is starting to wander at Celtic Park.

The Australian has been very firm on the idea that he won’t allow anything to take his focus away from the job in hand at Celtic, but those at the club believe the ‘brilliant’ manager may have had his head turned by Tottenham.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Postecoglou’s head turned

Roddy shared what he knows about Postecoglou.

“What he’s done at Celtic has been very impressive, he went into a difficult situation when Steven Gerrard ripped away the title in Scotland, he’s turned them around. He says he won’t allow his mind to wander, but from what I’ve heard at Celtic he might’ve done and quite a lot of people there think he will be going,” Roddy said.

Race is run

It looks as though the Celtic boss’s race is run in Glasgow and he’s ready to move one.

Postecoglou may be leaving the Bhoys this summer, but he’ll be leaving behind a huge legacy with the Hoops after building an incredibly talented and tight-knit squad.

As for Tottenham, it’s easy to understand why Postecoglou has his eye on this job, but it remains to be seen whether or not he can go on and be a success story in north London. After all, the Premier League is a different beast.

It looks as though Postecoglou is edging closer to becoming the new Tottenham manager.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Show all