What Italian media said about Lucas Paqueta after West Ham Europa Conference League triumph











West Ham United have won their first major European trophy since 1965 by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the Europa Conference League final.

Hammers winger Jarrod Bowen etched his name in club folklore by scoring a late winner for David Moyes’ side in Prague.

Bowen raced onto Lucas Paqueta’s defence-splitting through-ball to bear down on goal and rifle past Pietro Terracciano.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham had opened the scoring just after the hour through Said Benrahma’s penalty from Cristiano Biraghi’s handball.

However, Fiorentina equalised a few minutes later as Giacomo Bonaventura found the far corner with a well-taken finish.

The Hammers withstood heavy pressure at times, but held firm before scoring a late winner that sealed a long-awaited triumph.

West Ham now have their first major trophy in 43 years. It’s also their second European trophy after the 1965 Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Hammers will also take part in next season’s Europa League campaign.

‘Creates many problems’

Bowen understandably got most of the plaudits for the winner. However, Paqueta also earned considerable praise for his display and assist.

Several Italian media outlets lauded the 25-year-old Brazilian in their post-match ratings pieces.

Goal Italia gave Paqueta a 7 out of 10 rating for his efforts in claret and blue.

‘His position between the lines creates many problems for Fiorentina,’ they wrote.

‘He slowly drops but at the right moment he returns to centre-stage with the wonderful ball for Bowen in the action that decides the match.’

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Tuttomercatoweb gave him a 7.5 out of 10 rating.

He dances the samba in attacking midfield, trying to escape the surveillance of an inspired Amrabat,’ they wrote.

‘Elegant movements, with a champion’s play he finds the right gap to send Bowen through on goal.’