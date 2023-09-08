‘What is this’: Tottenham ‘superstar’ not impressed by what Pedro Porro has shared about him

It is that time of the season where football players react to their ratings in new game EA SPORTS FC and one Tottenham player is not happy.

Tottenham didn’t have a great campaign last season and no doubt this would effect some of the ratings for players.

The football game loved by millions has ratings between one and 99 for every player and in their game mode Ultimate Team, players get either a bronze, silver or gold card depending on their rating.

One player, who was actually on loan in Spain last season was Bryan Gil, and he is not happy about his rating and expressed his emotions on social media.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Bryan Gil not happy with EASPORTS FC rating

The Spurs winger has struggled since moving to the club. Since his move in 2021, Gil has been on loan twice, both to teams in La Liga.

The Spaniard posted on his Instagram story a reaction to team mate Pedro Porro’s social media story which showed a card with his EASPORTS FC rating.

Gil has been given a 77 rating, which just gets him a gold card, but the card is not rare. Gil showed his frustration in a joking fashion as he said: “What is this, please.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

No doubt he would have wanted a higher rating as his stats are one which will probably see a lot of gamers avoid using him in the game.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Gil has managed 31 appearances for Spurs since joining. The attacking goal-contributions of Gil at the club aren’t great as he is yet to score and only has two assists.

Meanwhile, manager Ange Postecoglou doesn’t look like he will be using him anytime soon as the player is yet to feature this season. The ‘little superstar‘ has potential but has not met it at the club yet.