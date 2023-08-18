‘What is going on?’: Pundit baffled that £100m player hasn’t signed for Liverpool

Liverpool have missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this past week, but those two aren’t the only midfield targets the Reds have missed out on this summer.

Cast your minds back a few months and you’ll remember that Jude Bellingham was the midfielder on every Liverpool fan’s mind.

The Reds had done plenty of groundwork on the signing of Bellingham, but, as we all know, the England international ended up signing for Real Madrid rather than the Reds.

Months later, Karl Robinson still can’t believe that Bellingham didn’t end up at Liverpool after the Merseyside club put so much work into signing the £100m man.

Robinson gave his verdict on the Reds’ hunt for a new midfielder when speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 26: Jude Bellingham of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and Ukraine at Wembley Arena on March 26, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Robinson baffled

The pundit gave his verdict on Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder, stating how baffled he is by what is happening behind the scenes at Anfield.

“I said Liverpool (would win the league) the other day because I thought they were going to get Caicedo,” Robinson said.

“The big thing for Liverpool for me is losing out on Caicedo, like we said before. We wouldn’t go for Bellingham, they went so far with him. What is going on behind the scenes with Liverpool to lose two players like that?”

MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 15: Jude Bellingham, new Real Madrid player, is unveiled at Valdebebas training ground on June 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Backwards step

It really feels as though Liverpool have taken a step backwards in recent times.

For a long time, the Reds seemed to be able to sign almost any player they wanted – within reason of course.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Darwin Nunez all picked Liverpool above a raft of other top clubs, but this summer, they’ve been snubbed by three big-name targets in Bellingham, Caicedo and Lavia.

Liverpool seem to have lost some of the pull they once had, and they need a big season in order to re-establish themselves as one of the most exciting destinations in world football.