'What I'm thinking': Pundit would not be at all surprised if Tottenham make 50-year-old their manager now











Nedum Onuoha has tipped Tottenham to go out and hire Brendan Rodgers after he was sacked by Leicester City.

Onuoha was discussing Rodgers’ departure from Leicester on Off The Ball and where he will go next.

Yes, the Northern Irishman was ultimately fired by the Foxes, but he still raised his stock significantly over the past four years, helping the East Midlands club to an FA Cup and two fifth-placed finishes.

Onuoha reckons that when the dust settles, Rodgers could end up at a top club, stating that he wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up at Tottenham.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Rodgers to Spurs

The pundit gave his verdict on where the 50-year-old will go next.

“I did wonder that myself. He has coached Liverpool and won an FA Cup with Leicester and came close to getting in the top four you would think his stock would be quite high. But he’s not being spoken about in the way he was 18 months ago when he was linked with the Man United job,” Onuoha said.

“We all know that those initial reports are so early they miss the mark, unless it happens instantly. I’m getting the vibe that these situations will dealt with in the summer and once he’s had some time away you might see his name appearing more there. I think he will be in work next season and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was with Spurs maybe, that’s what I’m thinking at this moment in time.”

Not a bad move

This really wouldn’t be the worst move for Spurs.

Yes, Rodgers hasn’t had a good season, but he ticks so many boxes for a team like Tottenham.

He’s already managed a top club in the shape of Liverpool, he knows how to win trophies – doing it with both Celtic and Leicester, while he also plays a beautiful brand of football.

The reality is that Tottenham could do a lot worse than Rodgers right now.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

