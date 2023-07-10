‘What I’m hearing’: Sky Sports reporter shares what he’s heard about Postecoglou’s first week

Tottenham’s first-team squad are filtering back in for pre-season as Ange Postecoglou gets to work with his new team.

The former Celtic boss knows he has a tough task on his hands in rejuvenating a squad that struggled at the end of last season.

Key to that will be giving everyone a fresh chance. Players who have struggled previously are set to be given the opportunity by Postecoglou to impress.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

And with a week’s worth of training now done, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has shared what he’s heard from inside the camp about Postecoglou’s first week in charge.

“A lot of the players returning from loan spells like Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Djed Spence, players maybe on the fringes of the first-team squad last season. And what I’m hearing coming out of the squad is that they really enjoyed their first week under Postecoglou and the refreshed coaching staff,” Bridge said.

“Of course, it is a big squad and Postecoglou will be keeping a close eye on things. Some players will be moved on.”

The likes of Harry Kane and other big names will return to the fold soon. From there, Postecoglou will need to get to work on making some big decisions.

Time to impress

For the likes of Ndombele and Reguilon, if ever there was a time to impress the new manager, then it’s this opening week when not everyone is about.

It’s a chance to shine and lay down an early marker in pre-season. For someone like Ndombele, who has shown he can do it with Napoli last season, there might be a big door open here.

Of course, some players might simply not want to be there. And they’ll be moved on quickly.

But for now, it looks like the new Spurs boss is presiding over a happy camp.