‘What I’m hearing’: Fabrizio Romano shares what Newcastle are now planning in the January transfer window

Newcastle have to try and grow their squad to stay battling at the top and Fabrizio Romano has spoken about their future transfer plans.

It was a good summer transfer window for Newcastle as they made marquee signings like Sandro Tonali and also boosted the squad with the signing of Harvey Barnes.

It will be really interesting to see how they can do over the next six months until the January transfer window.

They have had a mixed start to the season but it has started to get better and momentum is no doubt definitely improving.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano on Newcastle transfer window plans

Speaking about Newcastle, Romano shared that they will most likely be looking for an attacking in the January transfer window.

Speaking on The Debrief podcast, Romano said: “I think it will depend a lot on which competition they will play in January. If they will still be in the Champions League or maybe in the Europa League. I think this is going to be very important to understand what they want to do to.

“My feeling is that if they will still be in the Champions League, there is a chance they will go in the market maybe to do something in the offensive positions.

“So maybe to add one more offensive player, let’s see, more kind of striker or winger they still have to discuss internally. Now they want the squad to be 100% focused on the current moment on this part of the season then probably end of November beginning of December they will have the usual internal meeting they have with the board and manager to decide on targets.

“At the moment, from what I’m hearing they are very happy with the squad they have and they know that if they go through to the knockout stages of the Champions League they will need something else.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The summer window only shut recently but clubs are already scouting and assessing options to be prepared for the January transfer window.

It is no shock to see Newcastle have a plan in case they advance to the next round of the Champions League and an attacking option would definitely benefit them greatly as they battle against some of the best defences on the planet.