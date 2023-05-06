What Ilkay Gundogon said about Leeds in Man City’s on pitch huddle pre-game











Manchester City won out against Leeds today as they snatched a narrow win to continue their march towards the Premier League title.

A double from Ilkay Gundogan ensured City continued their winning run. It means that anything but an Arsenal win at Newcastle tomorrow will all but hand the title to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Of course, Leeds came into town with new manager Sam Allardyce in the dugout. The Englishman is hoping to rejuvinate Leeds in their final few games.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

But rather than be frightened of what was to come from Big Sam’s Leeds side, City start Ilkay Gundogan was caught on the Sky cameras telling his teammates to be at Leeds from the off, suggesting they’d be ‘nervous’.

“Come on boys. Intensity and high press. They are going to be nervous. We need to do everything to win this game. From the start. Come on!,” Gundogan was seen saying on Sky.

Gundogan, of course, led by example and went on to score a vital double for Pep’s side in the opening 45 minutes.

Leeds did put up a fight in the second half as they tried to snatch something. But in the end, City’s quality told.

TBR’s View: Gundogan’s message is why City win so much

Manchester City are champions for a reason and that is because they are relentless in their winning nature.

Gundogan’s comments caught on camera here are intriguing. They are the words of a leader who has spotted a weakness in the opposition. Rather than simply expecting City to roll Leeds over, the German is insisting his side go right at it from the off.

City did their business once again. Leeds, of course, live to fight another day but with just three games remaining, are running out of time.

Allardyce will need to make sure he eradicates that nervousness Gundogan picked up on.