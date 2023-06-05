'What I understand': Liverpool cautiously optimistic they're about to conclude 'phenomenal' deal - journalist











Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Alexis Mac Allister is highly likely to complete his move to Liverpool, but today is a crucial day in the negotiations.

Jacobs was speaking on The Football Terrace as it seems that the Reds are closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Times reported on Monday that Liverpool are hopeful of concluding a deal for Alexis Mac Allister this week. The report noted that the fee has been speculated to be anything from £45 million to £61 million.

Fabrizio Romano meanwhile, has given Mac Allister’s proposed move to Anfield the Here We Go treatment on Twitter. So it would certainly seem that everything is in place for the World Cup winner to end up on Merseyside in the very near future.

Jacobs says today is crucial in Liverpool bid to sign Alexis Mac Allister

Jacobs clearly does not see that too many issues getting in the way. He did however, stress that the next few hours could be decisive.

He also made a very exciting claim concerning the actual transfer fee.

“The first thing to say is that Liverpool have always been confident on Alexis Mac Allister,” he told The Football Terrace. “The second thing to say is that my understanding is that still there is some work to be done. Now, that’s not to put the deal in doubt. And it’s not to suggest that Liverpool won’t sign Alexis Mac Allister.

“But sources have indicated that today is still a key day. And this is what Liverpool do. They don’t jump the gun. They’re not overconfident on any deal. They’re only cautiously optimistic. And the situation with Alexis Mac Allister is yes, he’s set to become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer.

“But there is still some work to be done between the parties. And by work to be done, I don’t mean anything untoward or worrying. I just mean today is considered by those close to Liverpool football club as still a big day in the meetings.

“My understanding is that it may even be less than £45 million. That is what I understand from sources. So this could be a phenomenal bit of business from Liverpool,” he went on to add.

Reds on the brink of a bargain

It would be absolutely remarkable if Liverpool could sign Mac Allister for less than £45 million. When you consider some of the prices some clubs have paid for players in recent windows, that is clearly a bargain.

The 24-year-old is more than proven in the Premier League already. And he played a key role in Argentina going on to win the World Cup earlier on this past season.

If Brighton had their time again – and this may be one of the only slight mistakes they have made in recent years – they would have probably inserted a higher release clause when they had the chance.

But that slight error has left the door open for Liverpool to put themselves on the brink of what could be one of the deals of the summer.