‘What I like more than anything’: Simon Jordan says he’s been really impressed by Tottenham man lately

Simon Jordan has praised Ange Postecoglou for the way he has handled the speculation concerning Harry Kane and the interest in the Tottenham Hotspur talisman from Bayern Munich.

Jordan was speaking on talkSPORT as Bayern consider their next move after seeing a third bid for the 30-year-old rejected this week.

Tottenham continue to dig their heels in when it comes to keeping Harry Kane this summer. As reported by the Guardian, Bayern have now seen a £86 million offer for the forward rejected.

Simon Jordan praises how Postecoglou has handled Harry Kane saga

The Bavarian giants are yet to withdraw from the race. So a question mark continues to hang over Kane. And of course, if he does stay put, that question mark will remain in place until Kane either signs a new contract or leaves on a free transfer.

That is not helpful to Ange Postecoglou. Nevertheless, the Tottenham boss has not let the situation impact him in his preparations for his first campaign in the Premier League.

And while discussing the situation, Simon Jordan suggested that he has been very impressed by how the Spurs boss has dealt with the speculation.

“What I like more than anything is Postecoglou,” he told talkSPORT. “He’s having none of this nonsense.

“He’s not interested in getting sucked into this conversation about how disruptive it’s going to be. He talked about Harry Kane being a very important part of the group, but the group being more important than Harry Kane. There’s your manager.”

In many ways, Postecoglou is the ideal manager to lead Tottenham through this period. He is someone who always looks to make the best of the cards he is dealt.

He has not made excuses. And he has not made a big deal of what is going on with Kane.

It must be difficult to manage the team when you are not entirely sure whether your best player is sticking around. But Postecoglou has got on with the role and is giving Tottenham fans something to be optimistic about ahead of the new campaign.

And with that, if there is any boss who could convince Kane to stay at Tottenham, it may well prove to be Postecoglou.