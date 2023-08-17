What Hugo Lloris has said privately about move with Tottenham in talks with Lazio

Hugo Lloris has said privately that he does not want to leave Tottenham Hotspur to be a number two elsewhere, which may be a problem as talks continue over a move to Lazio.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that Spurs are hoping to secure a small fee from the Serie A side for the Frenchman.

It would be a big surprise if Hugo Lloris remained at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond the summer transfer window. Of course, he has now lost his place as number one and captain.

What Lloris has said privately about next move as Lazio continue talks with Tottenham

Even if Guglielmo Vicario is not yet the finished article, it would be a real shock if Lloris played for Spurs again.

As things stand, a move to Italy looks most likely for the 36-year-old. The Athletic reports that Lazio would prefer to sign Lloris on a free transfer.

Surely, the two clubs will be able to come to an agreement over the terms. What may be an issue for the Biancocelesti however, is that Lloris is not looking to take a fringe role at his next club.

The Athletic notes that Lazio have Ivan Provedel as number one. And Lloris has claimed privately that he does not want to be second choice when he moves.

Lloris’ stance is understandable. He has been ‘fantastic‘; one of the Premier League’s best over the last decade. And he will not be satisfied with how his time at Tottenham is coming to a conclusion.

He will want to play regularly for a while longer before his career comes to an end. And Lazio may not be able to provide those assurances.

The Athletic notes that a move to Saudi Arabia may not be out of the question. So it will be interesting to see how important game-time is for Lloris as he considers his next move.