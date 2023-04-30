What Heung-Min Son did at full-time right after Tottenham were beaten by Liverpool today











Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son looked absolutely devastated after his side fell to a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool today.

Spurs got off to another disastrous start to the game at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as they found themselves 3-0 down inside 15 minutes.

Many Tottenham fans may have thought the game was going in a similar way to the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United last week. But Ryan Mason’s men produced a dramatic second-half comeback.

Harry Kane got them back into the game with a well-taken finish just before half-time.

Heung-Min Son then grabbed another in the 77th minute after Spurs had created a number of chances at the beginning of the half.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

After Richarlison levelled the game at 3-3 in stoppage time, Tottenham thought they had rescued a point.

But an unforced error from Lucas Moura allowed Diogo Jota to give Liverpool a 4-3 win. And it’s fair to say that Son looked absolutely gutted after the full-time whistle today.

What Son did at full-time

Son can be spotted applauding the travelling Tottenham fans in a video posted by Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old then walks back towards the tunnel at Anfield with his head in his hands and his shirt over his face.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Son has improved dramatically over the past few weeks and that will be a huge positive for Tottenham.

The South Korean star has been nowhere near his best this season but he seems to have rediscovered his scoring touch.

Tottenham will be bitterly disappointed to come away from today’s game with nothing to show for it, especially after such an improved second-half display.

But Spurs fans will probably be encouraged by their side’s spirit over the past couple of games as they also fought back from 2-0 down against Manchester United during the week.

Show all