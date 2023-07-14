What Harry Kane has suggested to Spurs about Chelsea move in private chats

The latest reports have shared what Harry Kane has apparently suggested to Tottenham Hotspur about Chelsea in their latest conversations.

According to The Evening Standard, there has been speculation that Kane could join Tottenham’s bitter rivals Chelsea this summer or next. This has increased since former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino joined the Blues.

Despite this, fans of Tottenham will be happy to hear the latest on Kane. Apparently, Kane has made it clear to Spurs that he wants the best for the club.

Due to this and due to the fact that he doesn’t want to ruin his legacy at the club, he has suggested that he is unlikely to accept any offer or proposal from Chelsea.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

What Kane has said about Chelsea to Tottenham

Kane is definitely a legend for Spurs and he has broke many records in football, including, become the top goalscorer ever at the North London side.

The great forward has managed 280 goals so far for Spurs. It will therefore be great for both the club and fans to hear that he currently wouldn’t consider any Chelsea proposal.

Both Spurs and Chelsea had poor campaigns last season and neither managed to qualify for European football. They both need improvements and need to keep star players.

With Pochettino now at the Blues, it is no shock to see Kane be linked but you can tell Spurs means a lot to the player.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

It is a very tense summer for those at Spurs. Kane only has one year left on his contract so if he does not want to stay then they may have to cash in on him this summer.

Hopefully, Tottenham can prove to him that it is better for him to stay and that they do have ambitions to help him win his first trophy.