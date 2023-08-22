What Harry Kane gave Tottenham’s set-piece coach Gianni Vio before leaving

Before leaving Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane made sure to give a gift to the club’s world renowned set-piece coach Gianni Vio.

Speaking to The Athletic, Vio said that Kane had given him a signed shirt that is now framed on the Italian’s wall.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kane gave Vio the shirt after he scored a free-kick in his final home game of last season against Brentford.

And after his move to Bayern Munich, Kane isn’t the only one who’s had a big career change.

The report also shared that Vio was previously a banker before he turned into one of the world’s best set piece specialists.

Set pieces have been crucial to Harry Kane’s success so it’s no surprise to see him thank a coach that has undoubtedly helped him along the way.

Kane is now something of a free-kick and penalty master – a dead-ball interest that feeds into his love of America’s NFL.

Kane has previously shared that he would love to play in the NFL at some point in his future.

Something that would surely be fascinating to watch for Tottenham’s Gianni Vio.

Kane gave Tottenham set-piece coach Vio a signed shirt when he left

Of course Kane’s immediate focus is his new career in the Bundesliga.

It hasn’t taken the England striker long to get off the mark for Bayern as he already scored on his league debut.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Kane netted in the sides’ away trip to Werder Bremen last Friday.

And when you consider all that Kane seemingly hopes to achieve in the coming years he’ll certainly be a busy man.

The striker’s stay in Germany is undoubtedly centred around winning silverware.

And fans already imagine that Kane will return to England once he’s satisfied that itch in order to break the Premier League goal-scoring record.

Followed by a career in the NFL, Kane may already be looking at his forties.

Nonetheless, Tottenham fans will obviously be hoping Kane the best in his endeavours and will surely be pleased to see his gratitude towards his former coach Gianni Vio.