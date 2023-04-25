What Harry Kane did behind the scenes at Tottenham right after Antonio Conte was sacked











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane reportedly urged his team-mates to ‘step up’ after Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

Spurs have dismissed Cristian Stellini after a humiliating 6-1 defeat at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The Italian lasted just four Premier League games in the dugout after he had failed to turn Spurs’ fortunes around following Antonio Conte‘s departure.

It seemed to be a bizarre choice from Tottenham to put Conte’s right-hand man in charge at the time and it may have cost them Champions League qualification after picking up just one win under Stellini this month.

Yet, when Stellini took over from Conte, it seems that he held a meeting with Tottenham’s players in order to lift morale.

And The Athletic reports that Harry Kane didn’t shy away from making his voice heard after Conte’s dismissal.

What Kane said behind the scenes after Conte’s departure

The outlet claims that during the meeting, Kane spoke and urged his team-mates to ‘step up’ and salvage the season.

Of course, the move to appoint Stellini didn’t work out and now Ryan Mason will be tasked with finishing what has been a disappointing campaign.

Despite Tottenham’s struggles on and off the pitch, Kane has undoubtedly been their most consistent performer this season.

The 29-year-old has managed 24 Premier League goals in an often underwhelming Spurs side.

It will be interesting to see how Kane’s future plays out over the summer as the striker will have just a year left on his current deal with the club.

He’s made it evidently clear in the past that he wishes to challenge for the biggest honours and Spurs look a million miles off that at the moment.

Nevertheless, Tottenham will be hoping that the right managerial appointment can convince Kane to extend his stay in north London.

