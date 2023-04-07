What happens to Fabio Paratici's role as Tottenham appoint Scott Munn as Chief Football Officer?











Tottenham Hotspur have just announced the appointment of Scott Munn as the club’s Chief Football Officer, but what does this mean for Fabio Paratici’s role?

Spurs have been in a bit of a mess recently. Performances haven’t been great, results are not going their way and both men’s and women’s first teams do not have permanent managers.

To make things worse, Paratici’s ban in Italy was extended worldwide, and he had to step away from his duties as Tottenham’s managing director of football.

Well, the simple answer, for now, is nothing – absolutely nothing changes.

Paratici has been hit with a two-and-a-half-year ban because his old club, Juventus, were found guilty of false accounting, according to The Guardian.

That ban has pushed him away from day-to-day activities at Spurs, but there is still some hope for him.

On the 19th of April, Paratrici’s appeal hearing against FIGC sanctions will take place. If his ban is lifted, he will be allowed to get back to work at Spurs, but if nothing changes, he may have to leave his role.

If his ban does get overturned and he comes back to Tottenham, Paratici will have to report to Munn, who is now in charge of all footballing departments at the club.

The Australian will essentially be Paratici’s boss, pending the outcome of his appeal.

What Daniel Levy has said about Scott Munn

Spurs chairman Levy is the man who has brought Munn in from City Football Group China, where he was the chief executive since 2019.

The Australian, according to Tottenham’s website, ‘has extensive experience within sporting organisations having started his career with the Sydney Organising Committee for the 2000 Olympic Games and then transitioning into the National Rugby League, before joining the Australia Football League.’

Speaking about Munn, Levy said: “Scott has a unique and broad experience of running sporting organisations at the highest level and will take responsibility for the leadership and management of our football activities to instil best practice both on and off the pitch.”

Munn’s appointment at Tottenham comes as a result of an ongoing review over the past six months of all of the club’s footballing activities.

