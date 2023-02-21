What happened to Emile Smith Rowe after Arsenal scored winning goal against Aston Villa











Arsenal have posted a video of the reaction in the dugout as Gabriel Martinelli sealed an important three points at Villa Park and Oleksandr Zinchenko can be spotted celebrating with Emile Smith Rowe.

Mikel Arteta’s side picked up a 4-2 win against Aston Villa on Saturday after a brilliant second-half comeback.

The Gunners headed into the break 2-1 down thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, after Bukayo Saka has initially levelled the scoring.

Martinelli struck in the dying seconds of the game to seal the win after Zinchenko’s effort and an own-goal from Emiliano Martinez.

And the Arsenal bench certainly didn’t hold back with their celebrations on the touchline at Villa Park.

Smith Rowe spotted celebrating with Zinchenko

Arsenal posted a video of the reaction on the bench on their official website and Zinchenko turned to Smith Rowe to celebrate Martinelli’s goal.

The Ukrainian full-back had been replaced by Kieran Tierney by this point and he ran to the touchline to celebrate, before grabbing Smith Rowe.

Zinchenko celebrated passionately with the Hale End academy product as he screamed in his face, before pointing towards his own.

Smith Rowe has found opportunities hard to come by since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but it’s brilliant to see him still heavily invested from the bench.

The 22-year-old could still have a big part to play over the course of the season, with Arsenal looking to fight for the title as well as the Europa League crown.

Zinchenko is proving to be a popular figure at the Emirates Stadium after his switch from Manchester City over the summer.

And it’s easy to see why as the passion he has shown since pulling on an Arsenal shirt has been commendable.

