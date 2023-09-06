What Fabio Paratici said about Pape Matar Sarr after signing him for Tottenham in 2021 is now very interesting

Former Tottenham Hotspur chief Fabio Paratici labelled Pape Matar Sarr as ‘one of the most talented’ youngsters in Europe after signing the midfielder back in 2021.

It’s fair to say that many Tottenham fans would have been unaware of Sarr before he arrived in North London two years ago.

The midfielder was snapped up by Paratici from Ligue 1 outfit Metz for a fee worth around £15 million.

The Senegal international was just 18 at the time and was instantly sent back to his former club on a season-long loan deal.

But Paratici made a huge claim about the youngster right after signing him, stating he was one of the most exciting talents in Europe.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

What Paratici said about Sarr back in 2021

“I think Pape is one of the most talented in Europe,” the former Tottenham director of football said.

“Our job is not to look just at tomorrow, but maybe also past tomorrow or next year. I think we made a great signing. In all of Europe they speak about this, a lot of teams were interested, a lot of teams were there to sign (him), so we made a very good signing.

“He needs experience, he needs to play games, to stay in one team and play regularly – a great investment for the Club, and a great vision for the future.” as quoted by The Evening Standard.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham fans would be forgiven for taking Paratici’s comments with a pinch of salt given Sarr’s little-known talents at the time.

But the 20-year-old has really kicked on under Ange Postecoglou this season, having started three consecutive games alongside James Maddison and Yves Bissouma.

Sarr did put in a couple of promising displays last season under Antonio Conte, particularly at the San Siro in the Champions League.

He was barely given an opportunity thereafter but he’s grabbed a fresh chance handed to him by Postecoglou with both hands.

The Senegalese midfielder has starred for Spurs so far this season and was particularly impressive in the 2-0 win over Manchester United, where he also grabbed his first goal for the club.

While it’s still early days in terms of Sarr’s Premier League career, he looks to be a real talent and Paratici’s comments on the youngster are starting to ring true.