Arsenal were held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton at the Emirates last night, and the timing of Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland’s latest social media post has raised a few eyebrows on social media.

The Gunners had to win last night after dropping points in each of their previous two games. They started terribly, going a goal down after 27 seconds before allowing the Saints to double their lead 11 minutes later.

The score read 3-1 in the 87th minute and it looked like Arsenal would lose. However, goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in two minutes helped them pick up a point.

Arsenal have now dropped six points in their last three Premier League games. Their defending has been shocking, and they haven’t quite been as clinical as they usually are at the other end of the pitch.

That has put Manchester City in the driving seat to win the title now. All they have to do is win their remaining games, and you won’t bet against them doing that – especially with Erling Haaland leading the line.

The Norwegian has scored a staggering 48 goals in all competitions so far this season, 32 of which have come in the Premier League. He has shown no signs of stopping, and that should excite Manchester City fans.

Last night, just a few minutes after the full-time whistle was blown at the Emirates, Haaland took to Twitter to post a few pictures of himself ahead of his side’s game against Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

“Mood. Still,” he wrote, exactly 11 minutes after Arsenal tweeted at full-time: “The points are shared at Emirates Stadium.”

TBR View:

Manchester City are now the favourites to win the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side have shown in the past that they are capable of going on a crazy run that would see them win seven or eight games in a row.

That’s all they have to do now to retain their title, but Arsenal have a small glimmer of hope with the two sides meeting at the Etihad next.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a win, but if Haaland continues to score for fun, City will likely pick up all three points.

