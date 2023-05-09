What Dejan Kulusevski told his friend about Conte just one week before he left Tottenham











Panagiotis Louka, a good friend of Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski, has revealed what the Spurs star told him about Antonio Conte a week before he left the club.

It has been well over a month since Conte was shown the door at Tottenham following his furious outburst after his side drew 3-3 against Southampton.

There was no way back after that, and he had to go. But, was Antonio Conte the real problem at Spurs? Kulusevski apparently doesn’t think so.

Tottenham replaced Conte with his assistant Cristian Stellini, and he didn’t do much. He barely lasted a month before Daniel Levy showed him the door too.

Ryan Mason is at the helm at Tottenham now, and he has brought out a fighting spirit in his players over the last two weeks. That has left many wondering if the biggest problem at the club over the course of the season was Conte.

Kulusevski apparently spoke to his good friend Panagiotis Louka of AEL Limassol and told him that the issues at Tottenham weren’t down to Conte – it was a lot deeper than that.

Louka told Juve News: “We talked a week before Conte left and he revealed to me that the problem was not the coach. The team must change its attitude, a change is needed.”

TBR View:

Some of Tottenham’s problems this season were down to Conte, but there have been much bigger issues at Spurs for a long, long time now.

Daniel Levy has been doing his best for the club, and commercially, they are being run fantastically well. However, on the pitch, it has been a completely different story.

Proven winners like Jose Mourinho and Conte have come to Tottenham and failed, and as much as some of the blame falls on them, a lot of it falls on the people calling the shots above them.

It will be interesting to see what Conte will have to say about Tottenham the next time he gives an interview.

