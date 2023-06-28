What Declan Rice said when asked if Arsenal could win title is now very interesting

Arsenal finally appear to be closing in on the signing of Declan Rice.

After weeks of speculation which included the odd rough patch, things seem to be on the home straight.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and West Ham are discussing the final details regarding the Rice move.

The transfer insider claims that an agreement looks imminent and there could be a breakthrough by Thursday.

In addition, Manchester City have reportedly pulled out of the Rice race, leaving Arsenal with a clear path.

Hopefully it won’t be long before this saga is put to bed and the Gunners can announce his signing.

There have been many reports over the past few months saying Rice likes Arsenal and wanted to join them.

Based on what he said about the Gunners after their Boxing Day clash last year, the admiration is certainly there.

‘Coached incredibly well’

Arsenal had beaten the Hammers 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium to go seven clear at the top of the table.

The visitors scored first through Said Benrahma’s penalty after William Saliba tripped Jarrod Bowen in the box.

Arsenal responded well in the second half and quickly turned the game on its head.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli netted before the hour. Eddie Nketiah then scored a great third on 69 minutes.

After the match, Rice was asked whether he felt Arsenal were bona fide Premier League title contenders.

“100 per cent,” The Mirror quotes him as saying.

“I think they’re a top team, you can see they’re coached incredibly well.

“The attacking talent, it’s a young squad, they could go the whole way for sure. They’re a good team.

“We tried to stop them first half but it’s really hard. In the end, we come up short and it’s frustrating.”

Who knows whether that game was what convinced Rice that Arsenal would be a great team to play for?

One thing’s for sure. If Rice does join the Gunners, then he too will benefit from Mikel Arteta’s incredible coaching.