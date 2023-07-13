What Daniel Levy is now planning to do in a bid to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham

The latest news suggests that Tottenham Hotspur are trying everything possible to keep Harry Kane at the club for next season.

According to a new report by The Daily Mail, Tottenham are desperate to keep Kane at the club. They are stepping up their bid to keep Kane by offering him a post-playing role at the club.

Apparently chairman Daniel Levy and the rest of the Spurs hierarchy are scrambling for a new solution due to Bayern Munich circling and bidding for the player.

Spurs are also apparently willing to offer him a huge salary worth around £400k-a-week as they want him to sign a new deal. There is likely going to be an opportunity for him to start his coaching career at Spurs should he want to.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Tottenham desperate to keep Kane

The fact that the club are willing to offer Kane a huge contract and also give him a coaching role for after his playing career shows how desperate they are to keep him.

This is no shock as the forward is definitely the best player at the North London side. He is also a Tottenham legend for all he has already achieved with them.

In his 435 appearances for Spurs, Kane has managed to score 280 goals and he is the highest ever goalscorer at the club.

Bayern Munich are a huge team and with Kane having only one-year left on his deal, Daniel Levy has to decide whether to cash in this summer or take the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

With Spurs not qualifying for Europe and finishing eighth last season, many believe that Kane deserves to be playing at a better club.

The 29 year-old is also yet to win a trophy in his career and despite all his great personal achievements, he will definitely want to do so before his career ends.