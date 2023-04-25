What Daniel Levy did with four Tottenham players straight after sacking Cristian Stellini











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy reportedly met with four Spurs players after sacking Cristian Stellini on Monday evening.

Stellini lasted just four Premier League games as Tottenham’s acting head coach after being dismissed following the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

The Italian was thrown into a difficult situation considering it was his first role in management and Ryan Mason will now take charge until the end of the campaign.

And The Evening Standard. reports that Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, met with the player committee after dismissing the Italian.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Levy met with four Tottenham players after sacking Stellini

The outlet reports that the player committee is made up of club captain Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Levy met with these four players after dismissing Cristian Stellini on Monday evening. The Standard claims that the chairman hoped to restore ‘some degree of leadership’.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Levy is certainly facing a crucial couple of months ahead as he bids to get Tottenham back on the right track.

Tottenham have endured a tumultuous season on and off the pitch, with Ryan Mason becoming their third manager of the campaign and Fabio Paratici leaving his role as managing director of football.

Their priority will surely be to get a permanent manager in place ahead of next season, which would help to ease the unrest amongst Tottenham fans.

But Spurs still have a season to see out and Mason will be tasked with attempting to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Show all