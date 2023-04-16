What Cristian Stellini did after being criticised by Gary O'Neil











Cristian Stellini did wait for Gary O’Neil so he could shake hands with the Bournemouth boss after the interim Tottenham Hotspur manager headed straight down the tunnel at full-time on Saturday.

That is according to Football London, who report that the Italian actually waited around until after O’Neil had finished an interview with the BBC so he could make amends.

Gary O’Neil criticised Cristian Stellini and his coaching team in that BBC interview in the wake of Bournemouth’s dramatic 3-2 win over Tottenham.

The Cherries boss was unhappy that the Spurs coaches had headed straight down the tunnel without shaking hands with their counterparts.

You could understand why the Tottenham coaching staff were upset. Spurs had a brilliant opportunity to get their top-four push back on some sort of track with Newcastle losing earlier in the day.

But there was so little to get excited about from their performance. And Tottenham could have no complaints after losing in the 95th minute.

The end of this campaign cannot come quick enough for many Spurs supporters. So you can see why Stellini left the pitch as quickly as many of the fans vacated the stands.

Nevertheless, it was absolutely right for O’Neil to call him out afterwards. And it does seem that Stellini corrected his error.

Football London reports that Stellini waited in the tunnel for O’Neil to finish his BBC interview so he could shake hands with the Bournemouth boss.

It was another mistake from Stellini, who has really had a poor time since taking over Antonio Conte’s job. Of course, his previous spell as something of an interim boss had gone quite well.

But this has turned sour really quickly. Tottenham still have an outside chance of finishing in the top-four. But on current evidence, Spurs fans would probably love to fast forward through to the summer.