‘What chance have we got?’: Pundit says managers keep rejecting Spurs because of one player











Don Hutchison has claimed that a number of top managers keep rejecting Tottenham Hotspur because of Harry Kane’s situation.

Speaking on ESPN, the pundit claimed that big managers are deciding to look elsewhere because they can see a clear downward trajectory in Tottenham’s near future.

Indeed, Hutchison says that many managers will be looking at the idea of taking over Spurs and losing Harry Kane within the next year and believing that they have no chance of success without the England captain.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Nobody wants the Tottenham job because of Kane

Hutchison gave his verdict on Spurs’ manager search.

“I think when I look back to 2021 when Nuno took the job, Tottenham were linked with 10 managers and they failed. This reminds me of the same things where big managers are moving elsewhere because they’re looking at the project of Tottenham Hotspur with Harry Kane potentially not being there, and they think ‘what chance have we got?’” Hutchison said.

Absolute mess

It does look as though there aren’t many top managers keen on the Tottenham job right now, and, in all honesty, can you blame them?

It’s impossible to look at the situation at Tottenham right now and not consider it to be an absolute mess.

There’s no Sporting Director, the team are really struggling and your key player is likely to be leaving within 12 months. Who in their right mind would want to takeover such a shambolic mess of a situation.

You either have to be ridiculously confident in your own abilities or ridiculously naïve to want to take on the Tottenham job right now.

Don’t be shocked if Spurs keep getting rejected if they don’t get an answer on Kane’s future in the coming weeks.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all